Indie duo Dead Man’s Bones, which includes actor Ryan Gosling and musician Zach Shields, has announced its return with new music. The release is set to come out on October 27, Rolling Stone reports.

Social media announcement

Gosling’s partner Eva Mendes had hinted on social media the day before about new music from Dead Man’s Bones. A video featuring Halloween music and children’s voices announced that the new music would be released on October 27.

Dead Man’s Bones’ self-titled debut album was released in 2009. It was created in collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory children’s choir. After the record’s release and a brief tour, the duo ceased its activities.

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Children’s choir in the duo’s music

In 2009, Rolling Stone described the band’s sound as a combination of Arcade Fire, Tom Waits, Sesame Street characters and a Kurt Weill musical. The publication named Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction and the album Innocence and Despair by the Langley Schools Music Project among Dead Man’s Bones’ sources of inspiration.

Shields previously said that all vocal parts were initially written for the children’s choir. However, while preparing the material, he and Gosling began singing themselves and decided to make the project a duo featuring the choir. In 2021, singer Cat Power recorded a cover of the Dead Man’s Bones song Pa Pa Power.

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