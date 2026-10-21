Jihyo, the leader of K-pop group Twice, announced on October 21 that she was leaving South Korean agency JYP Entertainment after 21 years with the company. The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Park Ji-hyo, also announced the launch of her own agency, Emithaus, Channel NewsAsia reports.

End of work with JYP

In an Instagram post, Jihyo said that she was ending her journey with JYP, which began in her childhood. According to her, there were both good and difficult days over the years, but all of this experience shaped her as a person. The singer thanked the agency's staff for their support and help with her professional growth.

She explained that independence does not mean summing up the past for her, but choosing how to live and work going forward. Jihyo added that under the new circumstances, she would make decisions with greater care and responsibility.

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Activities in Twice

Jihyo stressed that her departure from JYP Entertainment does not mean parting ways with Twice. She called the group an irreplaceable and important part of her life and expressed hope of continuing to perform on the same stage with the other members.

The singer joined JYP Entertainment at the age of eight and was a trainee for about ten years before Twice debuted in 2015. Her decision became another similar move among the group's members: Jeongyeon moved to Varo Entertainment, where she plans to develop an acting career, while Chaeyoung is working on the Lil Fantasy project.

The status of the individual contracts of the other six Twice members — Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu — has not yet been disclosed.

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