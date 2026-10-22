In the United States, Joseph Strange, a former employee of rapper Eminem, pleaded guilty to criminal copyright infringement related to the sale of the performer’s unreleased music. As Rolling Stone reports, 48-year-old Strange worked for Eminem in Detroit from 2007 to 2021.

Guilty plea

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Strange’s guilty plea. He pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Michigan 18 months after his arrest. Strange was initially charged with criminal copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen property, but pleaded guilty only to the first count.

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FBI investigation

According to the criminal complaint, in January 2025, Eminem learned that some of his unreleased music had appeared online and was being offered for sale. After contacting the FBI, investigators identified several people who had purchased the recordings. They named Strange as the person who sold the music.

The U.S. Department of Justice estimated the value of the tracks leaked online at $750,000. According to the department, they were accessed more than eight million times. Strange is due to be sentenced on January 27 and faces up to five years in prison. The FBI also noted the cooperation of Mathers Music Studio during the investigation.

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