Natalia Egorova, the ex-wife of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and a singer and model, spoke about the lives of their three children. She shared details about her sons and daughter, including where they currently live and what they do.

Vitali Klitschko and Natalia Yegorova had three children during their marriage: a daughter, Yelizaveta, and two sons, Yegor and Maksym. All of the Kyiv mayor’s children live abroad in different countries, but they stay in touch. “I have three children, and they’re all completely different—three distinct individuals. But at the same time, there’s an incredible bond between them. Today they live in three different countries, yet they remain very close. This is extremely important to me. I never separated my children; they always grew up together. And I always tried to convey to them that family is the most important thing, and that brothers and sisters are the people who can remain your closest friends for life,” their mother said.



According to Natalia Yegorova, her 23-year-old daughter, Yelizaveta Klitschko, is studying psychology. Her mother is confident that her daughter will become a professional in the field. She will soon turn 24 and currently lives in the Netherlands.

The former couple’s eldest son, 26-year-old Yegor, is in business and works for a trading company in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Yegor’s younger son, 21-year-old Maksym Klitschko, like his father, has chosen a career in sports and lives in the U.S. “He followed in his father’s footsteps in professional sports; he plays basketball for an American university as well as for the Ukrainian national team. As for who takes after me more and who takes after Vitali, it’s hard for me to make that distinction. Each of them has something from both their mom and dad, but at the same time, each is a completely distinct individual,” she noted.

Klitschko’s ex-wife also shared how her children feel about the war in Ukraine. According to her, this topic is discussed within their family. “Of course, we talk about Ukraine and the war. It’s part of our family’s history, and it can’t be kept out of their lives. But at the same time, it’s very important to me that my children have the right to live their own lives, build their futures, and dream about what lies ahead. And perhaps one of the things I’m most proud of as a mother—not even their achievements, but how deeply they love one another. “For me, that is a tremendous source of happiness,” Yegorova said.

Vitali and Natalia Klitschko were married on April 26, 1996. The Klitschko family had three children: in 2000, a son, Yegor-Daniel; in 2002, a daughter, Yelizaveta-Victoria; and in 2005, a son, Maksym. News of the couple’s divorce broke in August 2022. Natalia Yegorova currently lives in Germany.

This was reported with reference to an interview with Yegorova on Oboz.ua.

As a reminder, Vitali Klitschko explained why his children are not fighting in Ukraine.

Klitschko’s

ex-fiancée explained why she gave up custody of her daughter.

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