Singer Rihanna has become the face of the new Dior Lady Dior 2027 advertising campaign. In one of the videos, the 38-year-old artist appears nude, covering her body with the brand’s iconic bag, while gently holding her daughter, Rocky Irish, in her arms.

The 27-second video begins with close-ups of the mother and child’s faces. The camera then pulls back, revealing Rihanna: her nude body is covered by a black quilted Lady Dior bag with gold hardware.

In addition to the video, the advertising campaign features a series of photos of the singer with her daughter. In one of the photos, they pose in matching black leather jackets; in another, Rihanna tenderly kisses her little one.

For the photo shoot, the artist also chose a pink Dior bag. She posted photos from the shoot on her Instagram page.

As a reminder, Rihanna has accumulated 170 unreleased songs during her hiatus from music.

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