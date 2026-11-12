Kate Middleton visited the hospital wearing an elegant outfit in gray tweed and burgundy

On November 11, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, visited Chase Community Hospital in Bordon. For the occasion, Prince William’s wife chose an elegant outfit made of gray tweed with burgundy accents.

The 44-year-old princess chose an outfit in one of her favorite color combinations: gray and burgundy.

Her Highness wore a tweed suit by Bella Freud. It costs approximately $1,700.

Earlier, Kate Middleton appeared in public in a country-chic look.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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