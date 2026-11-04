Kim Kardashian tried on an Elizabeth Taylor necklace worth over $6 million

American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian appeared at a photo shoot in Rome wearing the legendary emerald necklace that once belonged to actress Elizabeth Taylor. The piece is valued at over $6.1 million—it was purchased by the jewelry brand Bulgari at an auction.

Kardashian visited the Bulgari boutique, where she was allowed to try on the piece and do a photo shoot. For the occasion, she chose a white, form-fitting dress by Christian Cowan with a plunging neckline and accessorized the look with diamond earrings.

The opportunity to try on the historic piece was arranged by the star’s stylist, Lowe Roach. According to the publication, the necklace was temporarily loaned to Kim to celebrate her 46th birthday.

The piece has a special history. In 1962, the actress received it as a 30th birthday gift from her husband, Richard Burton. The centerpiece of the necklace is a 23.46-carat Colombian emerald surrounded by diamonds. The piece was later purchased by Bulgari for $6,130,500.

Kardashian also shared her impressions of the fitting on social media. She admitted that she admires Elizabeth Taylor, particularly her ability to love sincerely, stand up for those in need of support, and remain true to herself.

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