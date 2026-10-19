Soccer legend Carlos Valderrama has ditched his famous hairstyle

Legendary soccer player Carlos Valderrama surprised his fans with a drastic change in his appearance. The Colombian has parted ways with his famous Afro, which had become his trademark. Because of his new look, many fans said the soccer player is now hard to recognize, and some even suggested that the photo might have been created using artificial intelligence.

“This must be artificial intelligence,” his fans began writing online.

The soccer legend shocked his fans by shaving off his famous golden afro, which he had worn for more than three decades. The player’s iconic hairstyle was a symbol of the 1990 World Cup.

65-year-old Carlos Valderrama showed off his new look in a video posted on social media. His partner, Elvira Redondo, styled his new hairstyle. Meanwhile, the famous midfielder watched with a smile as his signature curls disappeared.

Before the haircut, the former captain of the Colombian national team announced that it was an important day.

"My friends, today is the day," he wrote online.

His girlfriend, however, joked that he would now be called “Bald Valderrama.”

The former soccer player looked at his freshly shaved head and said it “looks good.”

The shocking transformation caused a stir on social media, and some fans initially suspected that the video had been created using artificial intelligence.

The Daily Star reports on this.

Tima McGrow was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame — Rolling Stone.

Cindy Crawford spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her 27-year-old son.

MasterChef finalist Viktor Perehrest saved a wounded comrade on the front lines.

Read us on