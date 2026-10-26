Meghan Markle Said Goodbye to Her Father After His Leg Was Amputated — People

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, wrote a farewell letter to her father, Thomas Markle, after his leg was amputated last December. According to available information, at that time, the Duchess of Sussex was already aware of her father’s alleged illegal activities, which are currently being investigated by federal authorities.

After the leg amputation surgery, Meghan finally reached out to her father after many years of silence—she sent him a letter in which she reportedly stated that she knew “her father had abused underage girls.”

In particular, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly instructed hospital staff to bring the letter to his bedside and give him a special form to sign confirming that he had received and read it. In it, Meghan allegedly stated that she would never in her life allow him to meet her children—7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet. She also noted in the letter that this would be her last communication with Thomas.

Furthermore, according to People magazine, Meghan explicitly admitted in the letter that she was aware of her father’s crimes and had reported her suspicions regarding the minors to the authorities.

As a reminder, Meghan Markle’s father has denied his son’s allegations that he possessed illegal materials.

Meghan Markle stated that she is deeply saddened by the allegations against her father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle revealed the hobby of her five-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

A friend of Meghan Markle shared heartwarming photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home.

As a reminder, American actress, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4 and shared celebratory photos on social media.

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