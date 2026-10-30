My Chemical Romance, together with artist Lauren Tsai, have unveiled the short film Prelude to The End, featuring the voices of Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Hideo Kojima and John C. McGinley. The film continues the story of Astrid from Tsai’s previous work, The Dying World Part One: Forgetting, Rolling Stone reports.

Music from The Black Parade

The film’s soundtrack is The End, the first song from My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade. The work was unveiled following the release of the anniversary edition The Black Parade (20th Anniversary). Screenings of Prelude to The End are scheduled before the final concerts of the band’s five-day run at the Hollywood Bowl on October 30 and 31.

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Astrid’s story

At the center of the plot is Astrid, who travels through an unusual New England boarding school filled with garbage. Members of the institution’s administration throw her favorite sketchbook down a chute, after which the heroine goes after it into the world of forgotten ideas. There, she meets a friend who had already appeared in The Dying World Part One: Forgetting.

Lauren Tsai voiced Astrid, Billie Eilish voiced her friend, and Phoebe Bridgers voiced the heroine’s sister. Hideo Kojima voiced the Teacher, while John C. McGinley voiced the Dean. The film also uses a live recording of Pascal Dusapin’s Flying River, Violin Concerto, performed by the Utopia Orchestra at the Fondation Louis Vuitton under the direction of Giuseppe Mengoli; the violin solo was performed by Daniel Lozakovich.

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