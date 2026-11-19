Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia has restored her apartment in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian strike on a neighboring building. The family spent about two million hryvnias on the repairs, and the singer also made sure to stock up on food, water, and essential appliances before winter.

The repairs to the apartment were fully completed this fall. According to Topolia, the work was complicated by strong winds, which made it difficult for the builders to restore the building’s facade. In addition, a radiator was damaged in one of the rooms during the repairs, so the singer had to resolve this issue before the cold weather set in.

The artist had previously reported that the total cost of restoring the home was approximately two million hryvnias. Of this amount, the family received 209,000 hryvnias as government compensation.

Topolia is currently staying in Kyiv with her three children. According to the singer, the apartment has heating and enough electricity, but the family has prepared for possible disruptions in utility services.

In particular, they have stocked up on candles, warm blankets, clothing, water, and non-perishable food. The family also has an inverter and a burner, which the singer has already used several times to heat up tea.

Olena Topolia spoke about the completion of the renovation and preparations for winter in an interview with Blik.ua.

Earlier, Olena Topolia spoke about returning to her stage name Alyosha.

Olena Topolia also explained why she sang in Russian at the beginning of her career.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia shared new details about the investigation into the leak of her intimate video.

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