Paris Hilton showed off her three-year-old daughter, London, and called her a carbon copy of herself

American socialite Paris Hilton celebrated the third birthday of her daughter London, who was born on November 12, 2023. To mark the occasion, the 45-year-old celebrity posted photos of herself with her daughter and shared a heartfelt message about motherhood and her love for her children.

Hilton shared the festive photos on Instagram. For the photo shoot, she chose a black dress, high boots, and a headband with cat ears. Her daughter was dressed as a fairy: in a bright dress, with wings, sparkly shoes, and a magic wand.

In her post, Paris admitted that London’s birth had opened up a new depth of maternal love for her. The celebrity called her daughter her little copy, an angel, and her best friend.

“I can’t believe my little princess is already three! Being your mom is the greatest gift in the world, and I feel so happy watching you grow into the sweetest, smartest, and most beautiful little girl,” Hilton wrote.

She also promised to always love, protect, and support her daughter, wishing her to never lose her inner light.

Earlier, Paris Hilton responded to allegations about her young son’s possible illness.

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