Prince William made everyone laugh with a story about his childhood dream of becoming a DJ

Prince William appeared as a guest on Graham Norton’s popular British comedy show, where he shared a funny story about his childhood dream. It turns out that as a child, he wanted to be a DJ, not a king.

During the conversation, Norton asked the prince if he had ever dreamed of a different path in life and if he had wanted to do something else before ascending to the throne.

“Yes, there were moments like that, Graham, yes. When I was younger, I really wanted to be a police officer. I thought I’d make a good police officer. I’m tall, that’s for sure. And, yes, I thought being a police officer was pretty cool,” he said.

However, the prince later wanted to become a DJ, but admitted that he wasn’t very good at it, which made the audience laugh.

“And then there was a period when I wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t turn out very well. And I came up with a stage name for myself. I was called DJ Zara, but with an ‘X’ at the beginning (in English, the letter ‘X’ at the beginning of a word sometimes sounds like ‘Z’—Ed.)," William admitted.

The show’s host burst out laughing, calling this variation of the stage name nonsense. William was also asked if he had a signature move in the shape of the letter X (crossed arms—ed.).

“No, I didn’t have a signature move,” he denied.

The host asked if he had been a DJ at school parties, to which the prince replied in the negative.

"No, I wasn’t—I never really learned how to do it well," he laughed.

Prince William is celebrating his 44th birthday.

As a reminder, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales—12-year-old Prince George—will begin his studies at Eton College in September. This was officially announced by the Kensington Palace press office.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter is working at a horse show in Windsor.

The world is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.

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