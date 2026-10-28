Actor and comedian Russell Brand told a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom, that friends and relatives turned away from him after the release of a documentary containing allegations of his possible sexual offences. According to Brand, he was unable to persuade anyone to testify in his defence, ABC News reports.

The 51-year-old Brand faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. According to the prosecution, the alleged crimes were committed against six women in the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2009. Brand has pleaded not guilty to all counts and insists that he did not engage in non-consensual sexual activity.

Brand’s testimony

At the start of the defence case, Brand described the documentary’s impact on his life and relationships as “devastating.” He also said that he did not consider it a documentary and called it a television show.

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The court previously heard testimony from a woman who alleges that Brand raped her during a political conference in 1999. The actor denied the allegation, telling jurors that the sexual contact was consensual. He said that he spoke with the woman during sex to “get approval.”

Denial of allegations

Brand also denied allegations that he grabbed a woman by the breasts, dragged her into a toilet at a bar and raped her. He called the described conduct “obviously criminal and vulgar” and said that he invited the woman to the toilet “to have fun,” and that she allegedly agreed.

The actor acknowledged that he was “extremely promiscuous” in his youth, but rejected a witness’s claim that he had allegedly intended to sleep with 5,000 women. Brand also said that he initially remembered some incidents poorly, but after reviewing new materials, watching video interviews with the women who made the allegations and visiting the relevant locations, he began to recall some events. The case is ongoing.

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