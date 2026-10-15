Entertainer Volodymyr Ostapchuk demonstrated his craftsmanship by building a hanging shelf-garage with his own hands for his son Tymofii’s large collection of toy cars. The boy will turn two in December.

Incidentally, judging by the fact that he speaks English, the entertainer seems to be targeting an audience in Canada, where he has been living for several months now.

As is well known, Ostapchuk will soon have to build another garage, since he and his wife Kateryna are expecting another son.

Vova filmed the process on video for Instagram and even offered to send instructions to anyone interested.

Ostapchuk’s wife honestly answered whether she misses home after emigrating to Canada.

Ostapchuk and his family are moving abroad

The Russians destroyed Vladimir Ostapchuk’s house in Kyiv

Read us on