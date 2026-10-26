Oksana Bilozir's son divorced the member of parliament after 21 years of marriage

Andriy Bilozir, the son of singer Oksana Bilozir, has divorced his wife, Larisa Bilozir, who is a member of the Ukrainian Parliament. The couple ended their 21-year marriage.

Andriy and Larisa officially dissolved their marriage back in July of this year—four months ago.

However, the court documents state that Larisa Bilozir has long since ceased to maintain a family relationship with her husband, does not share a household with him, and it is likely that the couple no longer lived together and do not intend to reconcile. Andriy himself did not object to the dissolution of the marriage. He informed the court of this in writing.

“Since the termination of the marital relationship and the time the lawsuit was filed in court, no reconciliation has taken place between the parties. Neither party considers it possible to preserve the family,” the publication quotes the court’s decision as saying.

Incidentally, the singer’s son declined to comment on the divorce, stating that he saw “no point in making any comments.”

As a reminder, Vasyl Virastyuk continues to be involved in legal disputes with his ex-wife over child support.

Earlier, Bogdan Bespalov revealed the reason for MARUV’s divorce from her husband.

Prior to that, Dantes and Dorofeeva met for the first time since the divorce and exchanged statements.

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