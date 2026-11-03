Suki Waterhouse explained why she hasn't married Robert Pattinson yet

British singer and model Suki Waterhouse revealed that her wedding to actor Robert Pattinson has been postponed due to constant moves and the lack of a permanent home. The couple plans to resume wedding preparations no earlier than 2027.

Waterhouse and Pattinson got engaged in late 2023, but have not yet had their wedding. The singer explained that they don’t want to settle for a modest, private ceremony; instead, they dream of a grand celebration.

“It’s all or nothing. If we’re going to do this, we’re going to throw a massive party and go all out,” she said.

According to Waterhouse, since the birth of their daughter in March 2024, their lives have become much less predictable. Because of their work, the couple constantly travels between London, Los Angeles, and New York and does not have a permanent place of residence.

“Our life since our daughter was born has been strange and turned upside down—we haven’t really settled anywhere. We’re constantly moving every few months and simply don’t have a home of our own,” the singer explained.

The couple hopes to settle down in one place during a quieter period in their careers in 2027. So, before then, a large-scale wedding is highly unlikely.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for about eight years. They rarely talk about their personal lives and haven’t even revealed their daughter’s name.

The actress revealed this in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"Twilight" star Robert Pattinson has become a father for the first time.

Read us on