Solomiya Vitvitskaya spoke about having a second child after the birth of her firstborn

Ukrainian TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya, who became a mother for the first time a month ago, admitted that she isn’t ready to talk about a second child yet. For now, she’s getting used to motherhood and devoting all her time to her son, Ustym.

The 46-year-old TV host answered questions from her followers on Instagram Stories. Users asked if she was planning to have another child.

Vitvitskaya admitted that the birth of her son was a special experience for her and has significantly changed her life and priorities. At the same time, she’s still adjusting to her new role and daily routine.

“I never imagined it would be so magical and would change me and my priorities so much. Are you ready for a ‘Pregnant at 47’ segment? To be honest, I’m still getting used to my new status and daily routine. And I’m not ready to answer questions about a second child,” the TV host shared.

According to Solomiya, she’s currently focused on caring for Ustym and is managing without the help of nannies. The boy is growing, developing, and eating well.

For now, the TV host hasn’t decided whether she wants to become a mom again. She’s currently enjoying motherhood and adjusting to this new phase of her life.

Previously, 46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared new photos of her son to mark his first month of life.

46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya has made a new statement about motherhood.

As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitskaya received her son’s birth certificate after a delay.

Prior to that, Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared details about her first night at home with her newborn son.

Earlier, Solomiya Vitvitskaya revealed the name of her newborn son and shared photos.

Read us on