A London court in the United Kingdom sentenced American singer Chris Brown to eight months in prison, suspended for one year, in a case involving an assault at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair. As ABC News Australia reports, the artist pleaded guilty to affray — the use or threat of unlawful violence that could cause other people to fear for their safety.

Incident at the club

The incident occurred in February 2023 on the dance floor of a private club. Video shown in court showed Brown striking music producer and his former friend Abraham Diaw twice on the head with a glass bottle, after which the singer was pulled away from the victim.

Judge Tony Baumgartner of Southwark Crown Court said that the repeated use of a glass bottle, especially blows to the head, was clearly dangerous and could have caused more serious injuries. Diaw was discharged from hospital with head and knee injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sentence and mitigating circumstances

In July, Brown pleaded guilty to affray. He faced up to three years in prison, but the judge took into account his guilty plea, stable employment and charitable work. The judge also mentioned Brown's previous convictions, but noted that he had committed no new offences in recent years.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges against Brown of assault, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of the bottle, which the prosecution classified as a weapon. Brown's friend and vocal coach, rapper Omololu Akinlolu, known as Hoody Baby, also pleaded guilty to affray and received a four-month suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe said Brown played a leading role in the assault. Defence lawyer Sally Bennett-Jenkins said the singer apologised to everyone present at the club; she also stressed that the incident lasted no more than 20 seconds.

Read us on