In Seoul, SHINee member Minho voluntarily relinquished his JTBC Seoul Marathon 2026 result after a video of his race spread on social media. In the footage, another runner, described as a pacemaker, runs alongside the artist and appears to touch his back and waist, allegedly pushing him forward.

The race and the singer's response

Minho took part in the marathon on November 1 and completed the 42.195 km distance in 3 hours and 18 seconds. It was his first full marathon. After finishing, the artist posted a certificate of completing the distance on social media and wrote that the experience was valuable to him, although he fell 18 seconds short of a sub-three-hour result.

After the video emerged, online users questioned whether the singer had received unauthorized physical assistance that could have given him an advantage. On November 3, Minho apologized for the situation, said that responsibility for it lay with him, and announced that he was relinquishing his result.

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Organizers' position

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the JTBC Seoul Marathon organizers accepted Minho's relinquishment of his result on November 4 and confirmed that they would not issue him an official finishing time.

The technical rules of World Athletics and the Korea Association of Athletics Federations generally prohibit physical assistance that propels a runner forward, except for assistance to an athlete who has fallen. Such a violation may lead to disqualification without warning. At the same time, the organizers postponed a decision on whether the Masters category rules for amateurs apply to this case. No formal rules violation was established, and Minho was not officially disqualified.

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