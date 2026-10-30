Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom, has concluded hearing evidence in the case of actor and comedian Russell Brand, who is accused of rape, sexual assaults and attempting to commit an indecent assault against six women between 1999 and 2009. Brand denies all charges. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations on a verdict next week, ABC News Australia reports.

Brand's position

During more than four hours of testimony, 51-year-old Brand admitted that he was sexually active during that period, obsessed with sex and used his fame to facilitate sexual encounters. At the same time, he insisted that no sexual contact took place without consent, calling it “fundamental” to him.

One of the women, whose name the court is not disclosing, claims that Brand raped her in 2009, about a week after they met at his performance at London’s Apollo Theatre. The actor told jurors that their sexual relationship was consensual. He also explained the labels under which he saved women’s phone numbers as his personal system for marking contacts.

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Wife’s testimony and the prosecution’s position

Another woman told the court that Brand sexually assaulted and raped her in the toilet of a London bar in 2004. At first, the actor could not remember the episode, but after a recent visit to the venue, he said he recalled the “encounter.” He claimed that the woman flirted with him and voluntarily went to the toilet.

The prosecution points to the fact that six women who do not know one another made allegations against Brand, did not seek publicity and did not demand financial compensation. The defence, in turn, links the emergence of some statements to the 2023 documentary programme Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches.

The actor’s wife, Laura Brand, became the only person apart from Brand himself to testify in person for his defence. She said she knew about her husband’s numerous relationships, but he had never forced her into unwanted sexual acts. Two of Brand’s former partners also submitted written statements saying that, despite his infidelity and sexual activity, he had not engaged in intimate relationships with them without consent.

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