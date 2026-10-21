Voice actor Hiroshi Tsuchida dies at 54 — Channel NewsAsia

Japanese voice actor Hiroshi Tsuchida, who voiced Grisha Yeager in the anime Attack On Titan and played Saizo, known as Ninja Blue, in the series Ninja Sentai Kakuranger, has died at the age of 54. The cause of death was heart failure, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Agency statement

Agency 81 Produce announced the actor's death on October 20. According to the agency, Tsuchida died on October 11.

The funeral was held privately, in accordance with the family's wishes, and was attended only by family members. In its statement, 81 Produce thanked the people who supported the actor during his lifetime and announced his death with deep sorrow.

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Roles and colleagues' reactions

Hiroshi Tsuchida's career spanned more than 30 years. In addition to his roles in Attack On Titan and Ninja Sentai Kakuranger, he voiced Kazuki in the Yakuza video game series and Feng Wei in Tekken. A scene featuring him in Kakuranger also inspired the Today Is Friday In California meme.

Voice actor Yuki Kaji, who played Eren Yeager in Attack On Titan, noted the strength and persuasiveness of Tsuchida's voice, as well as his calm character and passion. Actor Teruaki Ogawa, who worked with Tsuchida in Kakuranger, also paid tribute to his memory and published words from another colleague from the series, actor Shu Kawai.

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