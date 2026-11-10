Actress Tuki Smith, Robert De Niro's former partner, has died at the age of 74

American actress Tuki Smith, known for the TV series “227” and as Robert De Niro’s former partner, died on November 4 at the age of 74. She had been battling multiple sclerosis for a long time and was the mother of the actor’s twin sons.

Smith’s death was confirmed by her twin sons with Robert De Niro—Aaron and Julian. According to the family, the actress had been battling the disease for a long time.

Tuki Smith was born in 1952 in Philadelphia. In the 1970s, she began her modeling career and worked with renowned fashion brands, including Chanel, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Smith gained the most fame for her role as Eva Rowley in the American sitcom “227.” She joined the show’s cast in 1989. The model and actress also appeared in the films *Joe’s Apartment* and *Goosed*, as well as in the TV series *Miami Vice*.

In 1988, Smith began a relationship with Robert De Niro. In 1995, the couple had twin sons, who were carried by a surrogate mother. About a year after their birth, the actress and De Niro separated.

In addition to her work in modeling and film, Smith was involved in charity work. In 1994, she opened the restaurant Toukie’s in Manhattan, a portion of whose profits went to help people with AIDS.

As a reminder, theater and film actor Igor Tetruev has passed away.

Earlier, Soviet actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina died in Russia at the age of 88. Her daughter announced her death on November 7.

Former “Karpaty” Lviv soccer player Edward Anyamke died suddenly at the age of 49. The Nigerian player was the second African player in the club’s history.

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