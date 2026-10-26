A trial in the case of a knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has begun in Mumbai, India. The first witness to testify was the nurse who cared for the younger son of the actor and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She identified 31-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam as the man who, she said, entered the family’s residence. According to The Express Tribune, the witness said that he demanded 10 million Indian rupees.

The nurse’s testimony

According to the nurse, she was awakened by noise in the house in the Bandra district on the night of January 16, 2025. At first, she saw a light on in the bathroom and thought Kareena Kapoor Khan was there. Later, the witness noticed a man wearing a cap who was moving toward the bed of four-year-old Jeh.

The nurse said she tried to take the child away, after which the man injured her with a hacksaw blade and ordered her to remain silent. When she asked what he wanted, he allegedly demanded money. Another nanny heard the noise and raised the alarm. According to the witness, the man later attacked Saif Ali Khan and another household employee. The nurse suffered cuts to two fingers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges and progress of the case

After the attack, the actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors recorded six injuries, including two deep wounds to his left arm and neck. A blade fragment was found near the actor’s spine and removed by surgeons.

Mumbai police detained Islam on January 19, 2025, near Hiranandani Estate in the city of Thane. According to police, he used several aliases. The defendant remains in custody. He has been charged, among other things, with robbery using a dangerous weapon, causing grievous bodily harm and unlawful entry into a residence, as well as under the foreigners law and India’s entry rules. The court twice rejected his attempts to plead guilty, after which it proceeded to question witnesses.

Read us on