A court in Lagos, Nigeria, remanded Nollywood actress Doris Ogala in custody and sent her to the correctional centre in Ikoyi. She will remain there until a bail hearing is scheduled in a legal dispute with Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Premium Times reports.

Court appearance

Comedian Aderombi Martins, known as DeeOne, said in an Instagram video that Ogala was remanded in custody after she appeared in court on a warrant. According to him, the actress will remain at the correctional centre until a date for the bail hearing is set.

Ogala is the Action Alliance Congress candidate for governor of Abia State in the upcoming elections. Her legal dispute with Okafor is ongoing at the High Court of Lagos State.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Background of the dispute

According to the outlet, the conflict began in December 2025, when the actress accused the clergyman of ruining her life after a video of his engagement to another woman circulated. Ogala claimed that she had been in a relationship with Okafor since 2017.

Authorities later detained her for two days over allegations of sharing the pastor's private photographs. The court also issued an interim injunction barring Ogala and other persons from publicly or online discussing Okafor, his church, or ministry.

After being remanded in custody, Ogala said in an Instagram post that Okafor, Jerry Eze, and Johnson Suleman were responsible. She also accused Okafor of allegedly conspiring with a judge and other people to secure her remand in custody. As of publication, Okafor, Eze, and Suleman had not responded to these statements.

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