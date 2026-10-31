In Lagos, Nigeria, the family of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has asked for the DNA test scheduled for October 31, 2026, to be postponed. Testing of the deceased's tissue was planned at Mainland General Hospital/IDH in the Yaba area to establish the paternity of his son Liam, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Family head Samuel Aloba said the family does not object to scientific testing but demands that the procedure be conducted independently and transparently in accordance with court directives. Relatives expressed concerns about the handling of the samples, their transportation, and the documentation of every stage of the procedure.

Questions about the laboratory in the United States

According to the family, biological samples were to be collected in Lagos and sent for analysis to an unnamed laboratory in the United States. The Alobas want to obtain its registered name, address, contact details, accreditation information, staff qualifications, and technical capabilities for analyzing tissue removed from human remains.

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The family also requests an explanation of the role of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre: whether it will conduct the testing itself or merely arrange for the samples to be sent abroad. Relatives believe that involving another laboratory requires clarification from the court, as the court ruling of May 5 assigned the examination to this centre.

Requirements for sample control

The family demands full documentation concerning the collection, labeling, sealing, storage, transport, receipt, and testing of the samples. It also wants to know who will issue the final report, to whom it will be delivered, and how its authenticity can be verified.

The Alobas stressed that they are not claiming that interference in the process has already occurred, but fear that insufficient transparency could raise doubts about the result. The family also referred to its previous questions regarding Mohbad's post-mortem examination, which, it said, did not produce final conclusions. These claims represent the family's position, not facts established by the court.

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