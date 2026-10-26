At Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom, a statement by Helen Berger, the former personal assistant of comedian Russell Brand, was read out. She claimed that while working with Brand in 2006–2007, she saw him treat women badly. This was reported by The Guardian.

Brand faces three charges of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one charge of indecent assault involving six women. The charges cover a 10-year period beginning in 1999. The comedian denies all charges.

Statements by the former assistant

Berger worked for Brand from June 2006 to February 2007. She told police that the job was one of the hardest in her career because of Brand's “relentless energy,” and that she quit because she felt exhausted.

In a statement dated May 2024, Berger said Brand's behaviour was “on another level” compared with other celebrities she had worked with. According to her, the comedian had an “insatiable sexual need” and spoke openly about his needs. At the same time, she stressed that she had never witnessed Brand do anything illegal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Berger also said that Brand asked her to collect women's phone numbers during the recording of an MTV show, which made her feel uncomfortable. She claimed that on some occasions she had to keep Brand's mother and girlfriend away from his dressing room while he was inside with someone else.

Other evidence in the case

The court also heard a statement from the manager of a woman who reported a sexual assault by Brand while she was working at Channel 4 in 2009. According to the manager, the alleged victim said that two of Brand's acquaintances told her to give the comedian a massage or he would not continue recording the programme.

In addition, the sister of a woman who claims that Brand sexually assaulted her and then raped her through oral sex in a Soho bar in 2004 told the court that the following morning her relative was upset and almost in shock. The trial is ongoing.

Read us on