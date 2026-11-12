Ukrainian TV host Natalya Salonik was involved in a car accident and needs surgery after suffering a spinal fracture

Natalia Salonik, host of the “Closer to the Stars” project on the TET TV channel, was involved in a serious car accident on the night of November 8, as she was returning home from a filming session. As a result of the accident, she suffered a displaced cervical spine fracture, numerous bruises, and severe pain in her right arm. The TV host is scheduled to undergo surgery.

How the Accident Happened

Natalia recounted the accident in her Instagram Stories. According to her, she was resting in the back passenger seat during the ride. She was jolted awake when the car began swerving uncontrollably on the road. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle lost control, followed by a violent impact that triggered the airbags.

After being hospitalized, doctors diagnosed the TV host with multiple contusions and a displaced fracture of the cervical spine between the fourth and fifth vertebrae. Due to the injury, any movement of her right arm is accompanied by severe pain. The journalist is currently preparing for surgery.

“I look at what’s left of the car and realize that this day could have been my last,” Salonik wrote. She also expressed gratitude for surviving and expressed hope for a full recovery.

Colleagues Showed Support for the TV Host

After the accident, the staff of the TET TV channel and the team of the show “Closer to the Stars” expressed their support for Natalia. Her colleagues wished her strength, resilience, and a speedy recovery.

They were joined by the host’s viewers and followers, who are leaving messages wishing her good health on social media.

Source: Natalia Salonik’s Instagram

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