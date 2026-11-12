Ukrainian director Oleksiy Komarovsky underwent facial surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer

Director and film producer Oleksiy Komarovsky, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, underwent facial surgery. He also spoke about his condition following the surgery.

Alexei Komarovsky reported that this was his third surgery this year. According to him, the procedure was successful. The surgery lasted four hours. “My third surgery this year! Everything went well! I’ll post this here as a memento of this day—of the timely surgery, the incredibly professional doctors, and the clinic where even a 4-hour operation takes place in the most positive atmosphere possible, complete with music,” the director shared.

In the photos, the director is seen after the surgery with bandages on his body and face. Additionally, Oleksiy Komarovsky posted a photo from the operating room showing him lying down while a doctor performs the procedure.

The director noted that the surgery took place in a pleasant atmosphere. After the surgery, Komarovsky thanked the doctors with bouquets of flowers.

Earlier, Ukrainian director Komarovsky shared details of his battle with skin cancer.

Skin cancer without pain or symptoms—the story of director Oleksiy Komarovsky.

As a reminder, director Oleksiy Komarovsky presented the trailer for the comedy “When Will You Get a Divorce?”

Read us on