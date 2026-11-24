Kateryna, the wife of Ukrainian TV personality Volodymyr Ostapchuk, who is expecting their second child together, went to an emergency room in Canada. She complained of prolonged abdominal pain and hot flashes, but now, according to her, she is doing well.

Kateryna shared this on her Instagram Stories.

She reported that she spent the night in a Canadian emergency room. Because she wasn’t feeling well, the couple decided not to wait for the symptoms to go away on their own but to seek medical attention instead. They returned home around 6 a.m.

“Everything’s fine now. I had stomach cramps for a long time that wouldn’t go away, and I was having hot flashes. We decided not to ignore it and not to wait for it to pass,” Kateryna wrote.

The showman’s wife also appealed to pregnant women, urging them not to ignore unusual symptoms and not to delay seeking medical help.

“Pregnancy is an unpredictable condition, and sometimes a delay can be critical. Don’t self-medicate, and don’t try to diagnose yourself over the phone with your doctor,” she emphasized.

Earlier, Alona Omargalieva shared photos showing how her 12-year-old son, who resembles Tamerlan, has grown up.

MELOVIN also spoke about being stalked and the costs of personal security.

Zlata Ognevich explained her emotional reaction to the conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Ukrainian TV host Natalya Salonik was involved in a car accident and needs surgery after suffering a spinal fracture.

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