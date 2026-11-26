The frontman of the band “Druga Rika” reported that his rented house was damaged by a blast wave. The explosion also damaged about 20 neighboring homes in the town where the musician lives.

According to Kharchyshyn, the explosion occurred several days ago while the musician was on tour with the band. During their concert tours, the band was also raising funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The blast wave caused significant damage to the artist’s rented home. In particular, the front windows were blown out, and the reinforced front door was forced inward by the impact.

The scale of the destruction in the town was significant. According to the musician, nearly half the street was affected—about 20 residential buildings. Some local residents also lost their cars.

“Thank God, no one was killed or physically injured, but a great deal of property was destroyed,” Kharchyshyn wrote.

The musician expressed his sympathy to his neighbors who suffered losses and lost their homes and cars. He also emphasized that he does not consider such coincidences to be karmic, even though his home was once again among the damaged properties.

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