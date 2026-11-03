Singaporean host Quan Yifeng said that during a trip with a local tour group to southern Xinjiang in China, a guide mocked and scolded tourists who refused to make purchases. According to the 52-year-old host, the tour contract stated that there would be no compulsory shopping or additional payments.

Two mornings in shops

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Quan described the experience in an Instagram post on November 1. She joined a local group after arriving in the region, as she considered travelling independently impractical because of the long distances.

According to her, for two consecutive mornings the group was taken to shops selling Xinjiang long-staple cotton and Hotan jade. The tourists visited two jade shops. Quan claims that the expected cost of each purchase was at least 2,000 yuan, or about $300.

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The host said that she herself bought an item made of Hotan jade. Afterwards, she claimed, she watched the guide mock other travellers on the bus for refusing to buy goods.

Complaints about long journeys

Quan also complained about long bus journeys between tourist locations and difficulties accessing toilets. She explained that on expressways the bus could not stop every time one of the passengers needed to.

According to the host, some trip participants used plastic bottles because of this. She herself tried to drink less water, although the region has a dry climate. At stops, Quan wrote, there were long queues for toilets. After the trip, she wrote that she would not recommend going.

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