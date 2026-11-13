Video: Alona Omargalieva showed how her 12-year-old son, who looks like Tamerlan, has grown up

Ukrainian singer Alona Omargalieva shared some rare photos with her 12-year-old son, Timur. In a new video, the artist showed just how much the boy resembles his father, the singer Tamerlan.

Omargalieva posted the video on her Instagram page. She used the same concept for both videos: in one, she appeared with her son, and in the other, with her husband. At first, Timur and Tamerlan sat on chairs with their backs to the camera, and then turned to face the lens.

Thanks to this concept, the physical resemblance between father and son became particularly striking. The singer captioned the post simply: “When I gave birth to his little copy.”

In the comments, followers noted that Timur inherited his father’s facial features, particularly his smile and the shape of his eyes. According to users’ observations, the boy got his dimples from his mother.

Fans left plenty of compliments for the teenager, calling him handsome and a true copy of Tamerlan.

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