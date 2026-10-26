Video: alyona alyona showed the scars on her stomach after gastric bypass surgery

Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) showed what her stomach looked like two days after her gastric reduction surgery. The artist showed her scars and talked about how she was feeling after the surgery.

The rapper showed her stomach on camera, revealing four puncture marks from the laparoscope used during the surgery. She admitted that they are very painful.

“Good afternoon, everyone. Today is my second day after surgery. They removed the drain I had. And now I’ll show you the little scars I have. That’s all there is to it. The most painful part, of course, is right here. Well, it’s a bit sore here and there. Basically, it’s nothing serious,” the star shared.

The rapper says the incision sites from the laparoscope still hurt, but she’s trying to walk a lot.

Alona also said that she’s currently drinking only water and explained why her voice is hoarse.

“I’m drinking water. Only water. Through a straw. And my voice sounds like this because I was under general anesthesia. And there was a tube that messed things up in there. Also, the X-ray showed that I still have a bit of bronchitis left over from the illness. It was slowly turning into a chronic condition,” alyona alyona said.

Savranenko also showed that the catheter was inserted on the outside of her palm because they couldn’t insert it in the crook of her arm. According to her, the doctors tried to do this four times.

“But I’ll keep on living. I’m walking. I go to the bathroom. I’m doing great. I’m going to lie down on the bed. Because it hurts a little when you stand. You have to walk. I walk, and then I lie down,” she noted.

In addition, during the operation, doctors discovered complications from a previous surgical procedure.

“They removed my gallbladder. And my liver is enlarged and fatty. It’s grown quite a bit. And it turns out I also have a hernia here, right here, from the gallbladder surgery. Some kind of postoperative hernia. And it’ll need to be removed a long time after this surgery,” she concluded.

Earlier, rapper Alyona Alyona admitted that she had undergone bariatric surgery.

Prior to that, Alyona Alyona spoke about her life weighing 125 kg and her health issues.

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

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