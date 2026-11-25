Ukrainian influencer Diana Chkhaidze spoke publicly for the first time about her separation from her husband, Berdia Bakhtadze, after seven years of marriage. According to the blogger, one of the main reasons for the divorce was her husband’s unwillingness to work and take responsibility for the family.

She discussed this in an interview with Alina Shamanska.

Chkhaidze admitted that problems in their relationship began even before the wedding. While they were dating, Berdia would interact with other women and hide it from her. At first, the blogger tried to attribute this behavior to her husband’s cultural background, but eventually she still found out about his actions, which caused her pain.

After a serious betrayal, Diana wanted to end the relationship, but her partner convinced her to give him another chance. When she later had doubts again about the couple’s future, he approached her father and declared his readiness to marry her.

The couple was married for seven years and had a daughter, Melissa. The blogger noted that Berdia was a good father and friend, but he was not a partner she could rely on.

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According to Chkhaidze, her husband didn’t want to work and openly stated that he wasn’t cut out for it. Because of this, she had to provide for the family on her own, cover expenses, handle household chores, and take care of planning and raising their child.

At the moment, the couple has not yet officially finalized their divorce. Berdia left for Georgia; however, as the blogger explained, he has not completely cut off contact with her and their daughter.

Earlier, Alona Omargalieva shared photos showing how her 12-year-old son, who resembles Tamerlan, has grown up.

MELOVIN also spoke about being stalked and the costs of personal security.

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Ukrainian TV host Natalya Salonik was involved in a car accident and needs surgery after suffering a spinal fracture.

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