Video: After her divorce from Zakhur, Kamalia stated that she had never been married

Singer Kamaliya surprised everyone with a statement about her personal life following her divorce from millionaire Mohammad Zahur. The artist said she had never been married and also explained how her ex-husband had failed to live up to her expectations.

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya revealed unexpected details about her personal life with Pakistani businessman and millionaire Mohammad Zahoor.

Despite their long-term relationship and shared children, it turned out that the couple never officially registered their marriage in Ukraine. Moreover, the singer admitted that she had waited years for her husband to propose, but he never did.

She shared this in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko. Kamaliya explained that she had a document confirming their marriage registration in Pakistan, but their relationship was not legally recognized in Ukraine. According to her, the “Diya” app doesn’t even contain any information indicating that she was ever married.

“It doesn’t even say in ‘Diya’ that I was married. I have a document from when I got married in Pakistan, but here, Zahur didn’t want to register our marriage. I’ve never been married. I was only married in Pakistan—that’s all,” Kamaliya said.

The artist makes no secret of the fact that she wanted not just an official registration of their relationship, but also a beautiful celebration in the Ukrainian tradition. She imagined herself in a white dress and expected Zakhur to take the initiative himself. However, as she claims, her husband didn’t respond to her hints and didn’t take any steps toward making this dream come true, even after the birth of their two daughters.

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“Zahur never proposed to me, not even after the children were born. Even though I hinted to him that I really wanted a wedding in the Ukrainian tradition, a white dress, and so on. It was as if he didn’t hear me; he always seemed to brush it off somehow,” Kamaliya shared.

According to the singer, expensive gifts and material comforts could not replace emotional closeness for her. She admitted that despite the luxury her husband surrounded her with, she often felt unloved.

“My husband never did anything to make me feel like a real woman. Yes, he spoiled me: he bought me cars, jewelry… But I always felt unloved. He never said he loved me. I never heard him say that. Only once or twice during our marriage, and then one more time. And he explained it by saying that men prove their love through their actions,” the singer said in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko.

Earlier, Kamaliya caused a stir online by dancing on an armored vehicle to the song “Sambuca.”

The Ukrainian singer Kamaliya also revealed the cost of items in her wardrobe, naming the price of her most expensive and cheapest outfits.

Kamaliya spoke about her arguments with Mohammad Zahur following their divorce.

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