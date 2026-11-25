Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who has been living in Germany since the start of the full-scale war, spoke about a possible change in citizenship. The artist still holds a Ukrainian passport, although, according to him, he became eligible for German citizenship back in 2009.

When asked if he had already become a German citizen, the singer replied in the negative. At the same time, he noted that he had the opportunity to do so 17 years ago, but decided not to change his passport at that time.

Now his attitude toward this issue has changed. Vynnyk explained that he has been living in Germany for a long time, has grown accustomed to local laws and customs, and therefore now considers obtaining German citizenship a logical step.

“I used to think about it, but then I decided against it. Today, however, logically speaking, it would probably be the right thing to do,” the artist shared.

At the same time, Vinnik emphasized that he remains Ukrainian at heart, even though his daily behavior and habits have changed over the years he’s lived in Germany.

“Of course, I’m Ukrainian at heart, and there’s no getting around that. And that’s good; that’s right. But in terms of my actions and behavior, I’m more like a German, because I’ve gotten used to this way of life and these laws,” the singer explained.

After the full-scale invasion began, Vinnik left for Germany. His stance on the war and his prolonged absence from the Ukrainian media landscape have repeatedly sparked public debate. Back in August, the artist had already spoken about a possible change in citizenship.

Vinnik made this statement in an interview with Valerii Romanko.

Prior to this, Oleg Vinnik had outlined a condition for his return to Ukraine.

Earlier, Oleg Vinnik commented on being added to the list of undesirable artists in Moldova.

The singer Oleg Vinnik also stated that despite having lived in Germany for 26 years, he still holds Ukrainian citizenship.

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