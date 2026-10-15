Video: Izaura, star of the TV series *The Slave Girl*, played by Lucélia Santos, impressed everyone with her appearance at age 69

Brazilian actress Lucélia Santos, who gained worldwide fame for her leading role in the TV series “Izaura, the Slave Girl,” continues to captivate fans with her appearance. At 69, the actress amazes her fans with her youthful appearance.

At 69, she looks significantly younger than her age, remains active in her profession, and participates in new film projects. At the same time, in her personal life, she has decided to give up romantic relationships.

Santos rose to international fame in 1976, when the series “Slave Isaura” premiered. At the time, the 19-year-old actress played the lead character, whose tragic fate moved millions of viewers. The series brought her international fame, and the actress herself became one of the most recognizable television stars of her time.

Decades later, Santos continues to captivate her fans. Judging by recent photos and videos on her social media, the actress remains in great shape, and her signature look and radiant smile have hardly changed. She also continues to work: she appears in theater productions, acts in films, and is involved in directing and producing.

Among her new projects for 2026–2027 are a series for the Chinese market, designed for viewing on smartphones, and the film *Um Casal Quase Perfeito*.

Outside of work, family plays an important role in the actress’s life. Santos is proud of her only son, Pedro Neschling, who is now 44 years old. Like his mother, he has dedicated his life to film and has become a well-known actor, screenwriter, and director in Brazil. Pedro has a daughter, Carolina, so Lucélia is already enjoying her role as a grandmother.

However, in her personal life, the actress takes a different approach. Santos has been married four times, but she is not currently in a relationship. In a recent interview, the actress made it clear that she is no longer interested in romantic relationships: in her words, she has closed that chapter of her life for good.

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