Viktor Rozovyi surprised everyone with a new video and made an ironic joke about scandal-plagued celebrities

War veteran and former comedian Viktor Rozovyi posted a new video in which he ironically announced a free giveaway. As “sponsors,” he jokingly named well-known celebrities who had previously been embroiled in scandals due to their statements about Ukraine.

Interestingly, not everyone immediately got Viktor’s humor. However, some appreciated his sarcasm and decided to show their support for the celebrity in the comments.

Rozovyi listed the “prizes” that could be won for participating in the giveaway. Among them were a bottle of “Shveps” and a photo of soccer player Ismael Diallo.

The comedian ironically addressed his followers and pretended to announce a giveaway, as bloggers often do. Among the conditions was subscribing to 86 sponsors. In his post, Rozovyi tagged Potap, Nastya Kamenskykh, Oleksiy Arestovych, Oleksiy Goncharenko, Oleg Vinnik, Vlad Yama, and others.

“I’m launching a giveaway—the biggest one in Ukraine. The conditions are simple: follow me and 86 sponsors, like this post and all my other posts all the way through 2022. In the comments, write: ‘Natalia is a b**ch,’—Rozovyi stated.

Among the prizes, the comedian will allegedly be giving away a bottle of “Shveps” as well as the rear door from a “Lanos” car.

“And now for the luxurious prizes. The prize for fifth place is a bottle of Shveps. Fourth place—I’ll send a photo of Ismael Diallo via DM. Third place gets 500 hryvnias… on credit. For second place, I’ll show you what a tomato looks like. And the billionaire prize for first place—the rear right door from a Lanos. I’ll determine the winner based on the medical board’s findings. Follow me and take part in the giveaway. Because why else would I have bought a microphone?” joked Rozovyi.

Earlier, comedian Viktor Rozovyi underwent surgery after being wounded on the front lines.

Prior to this, the wife of comedian Rozovyi, who was wounded on the front lines, left him: here’s what happened.

An interview with comedian and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Viktor Rozov appeared on the YouTube channel of well-known interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai, only to disappear almost immediately.

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