A video has surfaced showing the final seconds of Russian music critic Sergei Sosedov's life

Security cameras captured the moment Sergei Sosedov fell at a hotel in Yakutia. Following the incident, the music critic was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Russian media outlets shared the video. Earlier reports indicated that Sosedov’s death was caused by injuries sustained during the fall.

The released footage shows the music critic walking down the stairs, suddenly stopping, leaning backward, and falling, hitting the back of his head. People immediately rushed to Sosedov’s aid and called an ambulance. The showman was then taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him during emergency surgery.

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The preliminary cause of Sosedov’s death is reported to be a fracture of the skull base, which caused a hemorrhage and brain swelling. In addition, acquaintances of the critic have speculated that a blood clot may have caused him to lose his balance.

The official cause of Sergei Sosedov’s death has now been announced.

Earlier, Russian TV host and Putin supporter Sergei Sosedov died at the age of 58.

The Putin supporter died after falling down a flight of stairs in Yakutia.

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