Zlata Ognevich explained her emotional reaction to the conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Ukrainian singer Zlata Ognevich commented on her outburst regarding the conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The artist acknowledged that she reacts emotionally to the news and may sometimes misinterpret the information she receives.

The singer apologized and noted that there is a lot of misinformation circulating right now, and when she’s emotional, it’s not easy for her to distinguish the facts from the fiction. Ognevich wrote about this on her Threads page.

The celebrity emphasized that she had listened to the opinions of those around her and drawn certain conclusions.

Ognevich explained her emotional reaction to the clashes near Kyiv

Ukrainians lashed out at the singer after she reacted to the conflict at the National Guard building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Online, Zlata did not hide her emotions and resorted to profanity—the artist called for an end to this lawlessness.

According to social media users, Ognevich jumped to conclusions and didn’t fully understand the situation that had unfolded.

Later, the artist apologized and stated that there will always be those who are not satisfied with her. The singer emphasized that she respects herself, and the desire to judge remains a problem for those who judge.

“Having your own opinion is a luxury, and an even greater luxury is expressing it. There will always be those who aren’t satisfied with it. I respect myself for many great deeds; I know their value and live with dignity. And the desire to judge always remains the problem of those who judge,” Ognevich wrote.

After that, Zlata mentioned that she reacts too emotionally to what’s happening in Ukraine and sometimes may misinterpret information.

“I live in Ukraine, and everything that’s happening here pains me. I react emotionally to the news and may misinterpret information; there’s a lot of misinformation out there, and when you’re emotional, it’s not easy to tell the difference,” the singer said.

She emphasized that her actions, stance, and activities are aimed at helping the military. Zlata also mentioned the Azov fighters, whom she has always supported.

Ultimately, the star drew certain conclusions and added that she will now channel her energy into the fight against the enemy.

“My actions, stance, and activities are aimed at helping and supporting the military—you know this and see it for yourselves. I also always support the Azov fighters, as I did recently at a major charity event. I’ve heard your thoughts and drawn my conclusions. Let’s channel our energy toward unity and the fight against the enemy,” Ognevich emphasized.

Earlier, Zlata Ognevich denied any conflicts with Tina Karol.

Zlata Ognevich spoke about her recovery in a hyperbaric chamber following nighttime shelling.

Ognevich and Topolia were named Honored Artists of Ukraine.

Read us on