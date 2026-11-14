Horoscope for Sunday, November 15, for all zodiac signs

The astrological symbol for Sunday, November 15, 2026, will be the Moon in Aquarius. This sign is associated with a desire for independence, freedom, and new ideas, so the day may be favorable for socializing, discussing plans, and finding like-minded people. Here is the horoscope for this day for all zodiac signs.



Aries (March 21 – April 19)

For Aries, Sunday will be a good time to strengthen friendships, collaborate, and plan for the future. Pay special attention to people with whom you share common interests and goals. The day will be conducive to discussing new ideas, reconnecting with old contacts, and finding partners to carry out joint projects. If you’ve long wanted to try your hand at something new, now is the time to take action, but don’t take on more commitments than your time and resources allow. In your relationship with your partner, it’s important to respect each other’s personal space and not demand constant attention. Instead of having a serious talk, it’s better to find a shared activity that will bring joy to both of you. Single Aries may meet someone interesting through friends or at a group event. However, be especially careful when communicating this evening: a tense aspect between the Moon and Mercury could lead to misunderstandings, so don’t let thoughtless words escalate into an argument.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)



Taurus should focus on professional goals, reputation, and long-term plans. The Moon in Aquarius highlights your career and may prompt you to rethink your usual work methods. Sunday is a good day for evaluating results, setting priorities, and seeking new opportunities. If a particular path no longer meets your expectations, it’s helpful to consider what changes will allow you to move forward without taking unnecessary risks.

In your personal life, it’s important not to prioritize work matters over the needs of your loved ones. Couples should discuss their shared plans and the division of responsibilities. Single Taureans may find new connections through their professional circle or shared interests. Don’t rush to judge someone based on their status or first impressions: sincerity and consistency will prove to be more important.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This Sunday, Geminis should step outside their usual routine and devote time to self-development. The day will be conducive to learning, exploring new topics, sharing experiences, and seeking information that will help you see familiar things in a new light. You can talk to people whose views differ from yours or start planning a trip. It’s also a good time to revisit a project you previously had to put on hold and decide on your next steps. In your personal life, shared interests and mutual understanding will take center stage. Couples should discuss plans for the future or spend time doing an activity they both enjoy. Single Geminis may meet someone interesting while studying, traveling, or chatting online. In the evening, misunderstandings may arise due to messages or poorly chosen words, so don’t be quick to interpret others’ comments negatively or jump to conclusions.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers should focus on shared finances, commitments, and issues of trust. The Moon in Aquarius highlights the need to review the terms of agreements and pay closer attention to the resources you share with others. Sunday is a good day to analyze your budget, discuss shared expenses, and organize your paperwork. If a particular issue raises doubts, it’s best to gather the facts before making a decision.

In your personal life, it’s important not to keep your feelings to yourself and not to expect loved ones to figure out your needs on their own. Couples should discuss financial and household matters without blaming each other. Single Cancers should take their time before making emotional commitments. Openness will help you understand whether your expectations align with the other person’s intentions.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

For Leos, the main focus of Sunday will be relationships with others, joint endeavors, and the search for mutually beneficial solutions. The Moon’s position in Aquarius will draw attention to partnerships and remind you that the success of agreements depends not only on your own desires but also on your willingness to listen to the other person. The day is favorable for discussing plans, coordinating joint actions, and resolving issues on which agreement could not previously be reached. Attempting to impose your own terms can only complicate the situation, so it’s better to look for common ground. In your personal life, it’s important not to forget about equality, mutual support, and respect for your partner’s boundaries. Couples should have an open conversation about topics they’ve long put off or avoided. Single Leos may meet an interesting person among friends or at a social event, but they shouldn’t jump to conclusions about this new acquaintance. In the afternoon, it’s best to keep your emotions in check and avoid harsh judgments so as not to turn a minor disagreement into a serious conflict.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This Sunday, it will be helpful for Virgos to focus on organizing their daily lives, work-related matters, and taking care of their health. The Moon’s influence in Aquarius will encourage you to find new approaches to familiar tasks and help you identify what exactly can be changed to achieve a better result. Use the day to catch up on pending tasks, review your schedule, and prepare for the upcoming workweek. At the same time, don’t try to do everything at once: feel free to postpone some minor tasks or cross them off your list entirely. In relationships with loved ones, it’s important to show care without excessive criticism or lecturing. Couples should divide household responsibilities and make time for shared leisure activities so that everyday matters don’t take up all your free time. Single Virgos don’t need to look for dates far from their usual circle—an interesting person might be right among those you already know. Don’t rush to analyze every gesture or word, because genuine feelings take time to develop.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)



Libras should focus on creativity, romantic feelings, and activities that bring back a sense of joy. The Moon in Aquarius creates a symbolically favorable backdrop for self-expression, new passions, and connecting with people who share your interests. Sunday is ideal for creative projects, cultural events, and planning a pleasant getaway. You can return to a hobby you haven’t had time for in a long while.

In relationships, it’s important not to hide your affection behind excessive reserve. Couples should find a shared activity and pay attention to the romantic side of their relationship. Single Libras may find interesting new connections through friends, creative pursuits, or shared hobbies. Venus’s direct motion in your sign symbolically supports a reassessment of your feelings and a gradual clarification of your personal desires.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This Sunday,

Scorpios should focus on family matters, home improvement, and creating a comfortable atmosphere around them. The Moon in Aquarius will encourage you to take a fresh look at your relationships with loved ones and reevaluate some of your usual household routines. You can devote the day to tidying up the house, resolving any pending household issues, and planning family matters. If there are unresolved issues between you and your loved ones, try to discuss them calmly, without resorting to mutual recriminations or demanding immediate answers.

In romantic relationships, it’s especially important to keep your emotions in check and not let internal tension lead to conflicts. Couples should find a mutual solution regarding household responsibilities and financial or organizational matters. Single Scorpios may want to pay attention to people from their long-standing social circle or meet someone through relatives. At the same time, the influence of the Moon’s conjunction with Pluto may intensify emotional reactions to the words and behavior of others, so it’s best not to try to control other people’s feelings or demand a specific reaction.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

For Sagittarians, Sunday will be a good time for making new acquaintances, exchanging information, and intellectual growth. The influence of the Moon in Aquarius will encourage active communication, short trips, and the search for useful connections. Don’t put off conversations that have long needed to be continued; respond to important messages and make plans for future meetings. It’s also worth seeking advice from people whose experience or knowledge can help you navigate a complex issue. Your own ideas may also pique the interest of those around you, so don’t be afraid to share them. In your relationship with your partner, it’s best to avoid hints and unspoken assumptions. An open conversation will help you avoid unrealistic expectations and understand each other better. Couples should plan the coming days together or find an interesting activity to do as a pair. Single Sagittarians may meet someone attractive while studying, traveling, or in the company of mutual friends. Be more careful with what you say in the evening: a thoughtless comment or an ill-timed joke could lead to an unnecessary argument.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)



Capricorns should focus on financial stability, personal resources, and practical results. The Moon in Aquarius highlights material matters, your budget, and the need to allocate funds wisely. Sunday is a good day to review expenses, evaluate purchases, and set financial priorities. You might revisit the idea of earning extra income or figure out how to use your available resources more effectively.



In relationships, it’s important to balance care with respect for your partner’s independence. Couples would do well to discuss shared expenses and agree on plans without pressure. Single Capricorns should pay attention to actions, not just words. Don’t rush into commitments you’re not yet sure about: sincerity and consistency are more important than quick promises.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This Sunday,

Aquarians should pay more attention to their own plans, desires, and needs. The Moon in your sign will intensify your desire for freedom of action, independence, and change. This is a good time to set priorities, think through your next steps, and discuss your ideas with like-minded people. You may find yourself wanting to revisit a project you once put aside or find a new way to solve a familiar problem. In your relationships with loved ones, try not to confuse the need for solitude and personal space with the desire to distance yourself from others. Couples would do well to talk about their mutual expectations and agree on how to balance shared leisure time with the opportunity to spend time alone. Single Aquarians may find themselves drawn to someone from their circle of friends or people with whom they share common interests. In the evening, it’s best to avoid heated discussions and not let differences of opinion escalate into conflict.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)



Pisces should slow down, focus on rest, and finish tasks that require calm analysis. The Moon in Aquarius symbolically highlights internal processes, the need to recharge, and the importance of not letting your attention wander. Sunday is a good day for solitude, organizing your thoughts, and preparing for the new week. Don’t take on extra responsibilities just because you don’t want to say no to others.

In your personal life, it’s important not to distance yourself from loved ones without explanation. Couples would benefit from calmly discussing what’s missing in their communication. Single Pisces should give themselves time to understand their own expectations regarding new relationships. The harmonious aspect between the Moon and Neptune can symbolically support sensitivity and creative inspiration, but you shouldn’t idealize people or situations.



General Forecast

On November

15, the Sun will be in Scorpio, and the Moon will be in Aquarius. Mercury will be moving direct in Scorpio, and Venus will be moving direct in Libra. Mars and Jupiter will be in Leo, Saturn and Neptune in Aries, Uranus in Gemini, and Pluto in Aquarius. Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will remain retrograde.

Overall, Sunday will combine a desire for independence with the need to rethink personal goals and interactions with those around you. The Moon in Aquarius will promote intellectual activity, friendly communication, and the search for new solutions. Harmonious aspects to Neptune and Uranus will enhance creative potential, while the conjunction with Pluto will help you focus on important inner changes. In the evening, the Moon’s square to Mercury will require you to pay close attention to your words and details.