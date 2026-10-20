Skin Cancer Without Pain or Symptoms — The Story of Director Oleksiy Komarovsky

Ukrainian director and founder of the film production company Idea Films, Oleksiy Komarovsky, shared the story of how he was diagnosed with skin cancer. He had previously reported on his diagnosis and the need for surgery. Now the director has decided to share more about the early signs of the disease to warn others and remind them of the importance of seeing a doctor.

How the director found out about his illness

According to Komarovsky, at first, nothing was bothering him. A red spot simply appeared on his face. It remained visible for several months, and later began to change, resembling a pimple or a rash. Since there was no pain, he didn’t consider it a serious problem.

The director admitted that at first he didn’t even consider the possibility of cancer. He assumed it might be a common insect bite or some other minor skin irritation. “At first, there was just a red spot on my face for a few months. Then a pimple sort of developed. Nothing hurt, nothing bothered me. I thought, maybe it was some kind of bite,” Alexei said.

His girlfriend convinced him to see a doctor. According to Komarovsky, she advised him three times to get checked out. Eventually, he agreed, though he didn’t expect to hear a serious diagnosis. “I went, thinking, ‘Where am I, and where’s the cancer? That’s unreal.’ But it was real… When they told me, I broke out in a cold sweat,” the director recalled.

Why skin cancer can go unnoticed

Komarovsky also pointed out that the appearance of a lesion doesn’t always reflect its true size. A small spot on the skin may seem insignificant, but the changes beneath it can be much larger than what’s visible to the naked eye.

That is why the director urges people not to ignore unusual spots, growths, or other skin changes, even if they do not cause pain. At the same time, he emphasizes that not every spot indicates cancer. It’s important not to self-diagnose, but to consult a specialist if necessary.

Komarovsky urged people to check their skin

The director explained that he decided to speak publicly about his illness not to elicit sympathy. He wants his story to encourage people to pay closer attention to their own health and not put off seeing a doctor just because they aren’t in pain. “Go see a dermatologist and get your skin checked. This doesn’t mean that every spot is cancer. I’m talking about getting checked so you know everything is fine, or so you can detect it early and fight it. Your health is in your hands,” Oleksiy told the audience.

Komarovsky is known, among other things, as the director of the film “When Are You Getting Married?” With his story, he reminded everyone that unusual changes in the skin should not be ignored. If a spot changes, gets bigger, or doesn’t go away for a long time, you should see a dermatologist. Only a doctor can assess its condition and determine whether further testing is needed.