ARMA is seeking a manager for a hotel with a medical center in Truskavets

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing a tender to select a manager for 49% of the corporate rights in the company “Mariot Medical Center.” The complex is located in Truskavets and comprises a three-star hotel, a medical center, and a restaurant.

ARMA is seeking a manager

The complex is classified as a three-star hotel and has 30 rooms in the “Standard,” “Junior Suite,” and “Suite” categories. It also houses a medical center that provides medical services and a restaurant.

According to a ruling by the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv dated August 4, 2023, 49% of the company’s authorized capital was transferred to ARMA’s management. The nominal value of the stake is 5.88 million UAH.

This was reported by ARMA’s press service.

ARMA is preparing to sell nine vessels in Izmail with a total value of over 150 million UAH.

ARMA has selected an administrator for IDS Ukraine: a law firm will manage Morshynska’s assets.

Previously, ARMA rejected the winning bidder for the management of “Morshynska.”

ARMA explains that transferring seized assets to management is necessary to ensure they do not lose their value and can operate in the state’s best interests. In the case of “Mozart,” the goal is to maintain the operation of the existing hotel and restaurant complex and generate revenue from its activities. This was reported by ARMA’s press service.

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