The Gardener's Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Gardening

November is the final and extremely crucial month in a gardener’s annual cycle. This is the time to make final preparations for the winter and ensure reliable protection for the soil, trees, and pre-winter plantings against the coming frosts. Falling temperatures, the first sustained frosts, and autumn precipitation require gardeners to act decisively, as it is crucial to complete all work in time before the ground freezes.

In addition to pre-winter sowing and finishing the harvest of late crops, November offers an opportunity for large-scale mulching, snow retention, and the storage of gardening equipment. Properly executed agricultural practices during this period help protect the plot from freezing and ensure an early and bountiful harvest in the spring.

Key Aspects of Garden Work in November

Throughout the first half of November, farmers continue to complete winter sowing, harvest the hardiest vegetable crops, and prepare planting material. Starting in the second half of the month, the focus shifts to the final insulation of garden beds, covering perennial plants, tilling the soil before the first frost, and preparing the ground for future spring seedlings.

November 1–5: Finish harvesting late cabbage, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, and leeks before the soil freezes.

November 6–10: Sow carrots, beets, parsley, dill, and spinach before winter to ensure an extra-early spring harvest.

November 11–15: Final planting of winter garlic and seed onions if the fall is warm, with mandatory mulching of the beds.

November 16–20: Mulch the beds with pre-winter crops, as well as the tree and shrub trunks, with peat, sawdust, or fallen leaves.

November 21–25: Cover perennial vegetables, horseradish, sorrel, and ornamental plants with spruce branches, agrotextile, or straw to protect them from freezing.

November 26–30: Clean up the plot, winterize the irrigation system, disinfect and lubricate tools, and prepare potting mix for seedlings.

Rules and Tips for a Successful Harvest

All garden work in November should be done with the weather in mind, choosing dry, windless days for pre-winter sowing. Seeds for winter sowing should be sown exclusively in dry soil and covered with pre-prepared, unfrozen soil, increasing the seeding rate by a quarter. The main rule for November garden care is to reliably protect the beds from wind erosion and freezing with a thick layer of mulch, which will preserve the soil structure until spring.

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