The Rada passed a law on the taxation of packages from abroad

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill that imposes a VAT on goods purchased from foreign online stores. The tax is to be levied on purchases regardless of their value, though an exception is provided for.

The bill, registered under number 16051-1, was approved by 252 members of parliament.

The bill amends the Tax Code of Ukraine. It proposes introducing VAT (value-added tax) on goods purchased through foreign marketplaces—online platforms where goods from abroad are sold.

The tax is to be levied regardless of the purchase price.

Who will pay VAT on purchases up to 150 euros

If an online purchase costs up to 150 euros, the VAT will be calculated and paid by the electronic platform—that is, the marketplace itself.

The document also includes a separate exception: non-commercial shipments valued at up to 45 euros are proposed to be exempt from VAT.

Update: MP Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk added that an amendment regarding the specifics of financial monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEPs) was passed as part of this same bill.

“It should unblock the signing of the law on taxation of income from digital platforms, which remains unsigned by the President due to a provision introduced by lawmakers that weakened financial monitoring of PEPs,” the statement reads.

This was reported with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Packages from abroad may become more expensive due to a new VAT.

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the revised draft law amending the Tax and Customs Codes. The proposed changes could affect Ukrainians’ purchases on popular online marketplaces.

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