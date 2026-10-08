As of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four other residents were injured, including two children.

Russian forces attacked a high-rise building in Kyiv on the evening of October 7. A drone strike caused a fire in the building and resulted in partial structural damage on the 10th floor.

Rescue workers conducted search-and-rescue operations and cleared away the damaged debris.

During the operation, rescuers discovered the bodies of two people in one of the apartments.

According to the State Emergency Service, 22 people, including 8 children, were rescued during the cleanup following the Russian attack.

Four more people were injured, including two children. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service also provided assistance to 12 residents of the damaged building.

The State Emergency Service reported: “Twenty-two people were rescued, including 8 children. Four people were also injured, including 2 children. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 12 residents of the building.”

Thus, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed and four were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked the Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (BCPP), one of Ukraine’s largest manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

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