Europe provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence

Two-thirds of the intelligence that the Ukrainian military receives from its Western partners comes from European countries, particularly France.

During a broadcast on France Inter, the French minister urged listeners not to fall prey to the Kremlin’s disinformation.

According to him, Russian propaganda is attempting to undermine support for Ukraine.

“Let’s not allow the propaganda of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to taint us,” emphasized Jean-Noël Barro.

He noted that the Kremlin and its social media trolls are trying to “dampen the desire” of citizens in Ukraine and Europe to continue the fight and their support.

The French Foreign Minister stressed that the war is being waged not only on the battlefield but also “in people’s minds.”

Commenting on rumors of a possible withdrawal of support from Western allies, Barrot recalled that since the start of the full-scale war, there have been repeated predictions of Ukraine’s imminent collapse or the U.S. pulling out of its aid program.

“Europe has been providing Kyiv with ‘essential support’ for a very long time,” he stressed.

Separately, the minister commented on the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and Moscow regarding the supply of diesel fuel.

In his view, this does not indicate a strengthening of Russia, as hydrocarbon production in Russia is gradually declining due to tough European sanctions.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro, according to Franceinfo.

Europe and Ukraine are preparing a plan to involve Russia in peace talks, according to Bloomberg.

Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin to end the war sooner

Zelenskyy has ordered efforts to accelerate the end of the active phase of the war — Budanov

Read us on