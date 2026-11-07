In the United States, the State Department has offered a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program. This includes data on Iranian facilities, equipment, and specialists connected to the program, including members of the scientific community.

State Department program

As NDTV World reports, US Central Command announced the offer on the social network X, referring to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program. It was created in 1984 as part of the State Department’s national rewards program for information that helps protect US lives and interests.

The State Department said that Iran’s failure to comply with its safeguards obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency resulted in the IAEA losing continuity of knowledge about the production and stockpiles of key components, including centrifuges. The statement did not specify the conditions under which an informant could receive the maximum reward.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on a settlement

US President Donald Trump said again on Friday that American forces had effectively destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. He also said that Washington was in contact with Tehran and that Iran, according to him, sought to reach an agreement to end the war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said this week that his government continued to seek to resolve the crisis through dialogue. Trump also said that he still needed to deal with one or two targets, including Mount Pickaxe in central Iran. The report describes it as a possible nuclear site, while Tehran denies that such a facility is located there.

Read us on