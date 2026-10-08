Ukraine Will Update Its Rules for Dairy Products in Line with EU Standards

Ukraine is preparing changes to the requirements for milk, dairy products, and spreadable fats to bring them into line with European Union legislation. The new provisions are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2029.

The changes will pertain, in particular, to the definition of butter. Instead of requiring that it be produced directly from milk or cream, the proposal is to allow the use of milk and certain dairy products—in accordance with EU standards.

There are also plans to more clearly define the permissible deviations between the actual fat content and the value stated on the packaging—at ±1 and ±2 percentage points.

Separately, Ukraine has notified the WTO of its preparation of standards regarding the maximum permissible levels of radioactive contamination in food, beverages, and animal feed in the event of a nuclear or radiation accident. The requirements will apply to both Ukrainian and imported products.

Meanwhile, Moldova is preparing special conditions for the import of certain animal-derived products from Ukraine. These include, in particular, concentrated milk and cream, whey, milk components, and certain feed additives.

Source: Infagro

In September 2026, the price of milk in Ukraine rose by an average of 10.58% compared to August, while the overall consumer price index for dairy products increased by 2.8%. According to the Ministry of Finance, among the main dairy products, the prices of drinking milk and fermented milk cheese rose the most, increasing by 5.1%, while butter prices rose by 1.37% and kefir prices fell by 2.02%.

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